Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,847,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $373,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

