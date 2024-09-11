BNB (BNB) Price Hits $530.32 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $530.32 or 0.00923871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion and $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,262 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
