Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

