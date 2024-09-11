Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.