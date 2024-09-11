Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.