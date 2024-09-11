BitShares 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,978.56 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $15,978.56 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

