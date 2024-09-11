BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group cut shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

