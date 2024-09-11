Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 149,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,052. The company has a market capitalization of $523.75 million, a P/E ratio of 834.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

