Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Issues Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIOX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 272,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,911. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 844.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIOX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.