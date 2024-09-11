Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

