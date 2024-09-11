Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,500. The company has a market cap of $856.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

