Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

