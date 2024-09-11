BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5,036.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328,042 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of BCE worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in BCE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is 200.69%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.