Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 2402687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.05).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bakkavor Group
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.