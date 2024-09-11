Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 2402687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.05).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.30. The stock has a market cap of £910.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

