Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $388,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $231.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average is $211.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

