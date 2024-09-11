Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 61,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,438,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

