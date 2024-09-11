Athena Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Athena Investment Management reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 17.7% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
SCHX opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
