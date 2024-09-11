Athena Investment Management Sells 224 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $3,832,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.