Athena Investment Management Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. General Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

GE stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

