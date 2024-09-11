Astar (ASTR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.96 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $403.65 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,209,779,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,181,772,304 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

