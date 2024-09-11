ASD Market Capitalization Hits $23.37 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and $1.30 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,490.21 or 0.99757388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03693529 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,358,435.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

