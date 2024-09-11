Arizona PSPRS Trust Takes $281.48 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,362,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,479,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 18.4% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned about 4.58% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

