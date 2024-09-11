Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$45.64 and last traded at C$45.94. 208,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 353,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.16 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7979719 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

