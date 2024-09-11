Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

