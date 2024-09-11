AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 5,500 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,315,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $12,999,630.00.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 9,470.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 167.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.