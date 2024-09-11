Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $97.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

