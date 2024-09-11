Anson Capital Inc. Acquires 27,331 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 318.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

