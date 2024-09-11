Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

