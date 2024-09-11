Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $372.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
