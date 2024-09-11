Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,942 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 570,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

