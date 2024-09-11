Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

