Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

