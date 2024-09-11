Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $784,486,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 85.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,521,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

