ANDY (ANDY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ANDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a market capitalization of $62.38 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANDY has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00006115 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,378,318.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

