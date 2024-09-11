Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 241,504 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,007,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after acquiring an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Aptiv by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,485,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,610,000 after purchasing an additional 533,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

