Analyzing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GAN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -18.48% -323.71% -27.66% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Volatility and Risk

GAN has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $126.74 million 0.62 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -1.93 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.55 $22.74 million ($0.14) -52.36

This table compares GAN and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GAN and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tremor International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tremor International has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Tremor International beats GAN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.