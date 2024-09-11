Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $95.59

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.59.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

