Analysts Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $43.41

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

