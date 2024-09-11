AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.35

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 43307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $45,481,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.