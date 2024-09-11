Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,144 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

