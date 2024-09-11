Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.11 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $21.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,463,432 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

