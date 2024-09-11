Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $61,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.80%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

