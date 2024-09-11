Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.48.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,643,949. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

