Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $10.95. Air Canada shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 18,759 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

