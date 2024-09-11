Aion 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.37 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $879,094.81 and $47.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00074360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007194 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,803.24 or 0.40006556 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

