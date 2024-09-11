Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $114.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.