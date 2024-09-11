Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $114.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.