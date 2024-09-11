AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 19,480 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

