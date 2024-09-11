Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as high as C$18.84 and last traded at C$18.84, with a volume of 9249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.56.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.07.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.4544025 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
