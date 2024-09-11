AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,676,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $14,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 482,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $7,471,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

