AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGAL. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GGAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

